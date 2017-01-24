Didim 2017: Rockfest, Triathlon and more

DIDIM is set to host a rock festival, triathlon and other events in a bid to attract tourists to the resort in 2017, it has been claimed.

The town suffered just as much as the rest of Turkey with the dramatic 40 percent fall off in tourism last year.

In a major surprise, the mayor Deniz Atabay has outlined in broad terms that the resort for 2017 will be hosting a Rockfest, a triathlon, as well as other international events, in a bid to raise its brand image.

Details of the events remain sketchy but they are expected to be outlined more in detail when he speaks at the tourism trade fair East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Fair (EMITT) in Istanbul this Friday January 27.

The first of these events will be Turkey’s first Vegan and Vegetarian Festival – Didim Vegfest – to be held April 15-16. Organized with the support of the Turkish Vegan Association, the theme of the festival will be “Ethics, Ecology and Health”. During the festival, the contributions of the National Seed Center and the “Seed Exchange” event will also be highlighted.

As for other events, Mr Atabay, said plans were advanced for scheduling the Sacred Way walks and Thales Meeting at Miletus.

But he sparked surprise when he announced that there will be other activities on an international level. These included a Didim Triathlon Race, Music Days and a Didim Rockfest.

Mr Atabay said: “We won’t slow down because of the (tourism) crisis, but Didim will be the rising star of the Aegean.”

Intensive preparations are being made in cooperation with the Tourism Research Association (TURAD) and the Didim Tourism Infrastructure Association (DITAB) for events promoting the natural, historical and cultural values of the province.