Didim businessman funds roof for pitch

A DIDIM businessman has stepped forward to fund a permanent roof over the town’s synthetic pitch.

The pitch, which stands alongside Ataturk Stadium, where Didimspor play, is actively used as a field where all amateur matches in Didim and youth games are played. Teams from schools and universities, as well as veterans and women’s league matches, are all played here.

However, both supporters and players are exposed the strong winds and rainfall during the winter.

But Didim Polat Group owner, Deniz Polat, has provided the infrastructure for the roof to be erected, enabling matches and training to be conducted in all weathers.

He told Voices: “I am a strong follower of the local teams, as well as Didimspor, but there was a problem with the synthetic pitch not having a roof. So I decided to offer to help.”

The roof is expected to be completed by this Saturday.

Mr Polat: “This is a major advantage for all of Didim and the sporting community.”