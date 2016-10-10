Didim double murder latest: Man remanded

A ONE-YEAR-OLD child has been left motherless and the father languishing in prison on suspicion of the horrifying gunning down of his wife and mother-in-law in Didim.

The child’s situation emerged after Nazmi Zeybek (35) was detained by Didim Criminal Court for the double-murder of his wife and mother-of-one, Senem, and her mother Saniye Özdemir.

It has emerged the two women were gunned down at an address in Kavala Caddesi, Efeler Mahallesi, Didim, in the early hours of Sunday morning following a violent confrontation.

They had been killed by a pump-action rifle. Neighbours hearing the shots immediately called the police, but the gunman fled the scene.

Shortly before the shootings, it appears there had been a reconciliation attempt involving the Zeybeks, but that had been ‘rejected’.

In the hours on Sunday after the deaths, Nazmi Zeybek handed himself into a police station in Izmir. He was transferred back to Didim and was arrested by the court, remanded to custody pending further inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “The suspected was wanted for the shooting of his wife and mother in law. He later surrendered to police.”

The man was arrested along with another man, Kubilay B., who was wanted for aiding the man’s escape.