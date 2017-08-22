Didim fields 80pc plus reservations

STATISTICS emerging from Didim’s tourim association suggests hotels will be at 80 percent plus in reservations for the Kurban Bayram (Feast Of Sacrifice) public holiday.

Turkish Travel Agencies Association, President Başaran Ulusoy, said Didim was experiencing a high level of interest from domestic tourists, just as the likes of Side, Antalya, Belek, Kemer, as well as Bodrum, Cesme, Marmaris and Kuşadası.

Mr Ulusoy said: “With the combination of Victory Day and the Feast of Sacrifice, many people have already booked their vacations early

“For this reason, holiday reservation reservations have caught up to certain levels, and our citizens who do not have the opportunity to make holiday reservations during the early reservation period are now booking with our agencies.

“The occupancy rate has exceeded 80 percent, and with the Feast of Sacrifice it is thought that the occupancy rate will reach 100 percent “.

Ulusoy recently said that fraudsters advertising through social media channels have deceived consumers by mimicking the websites of many hotels.

“When the advertisement is clicked, they take fraudulent transactions by taking the credit card information of the consumers through the web page which is opened.

“It is very important for the consumers to carefully examine the pages they are guided to click on the advertisement. It is very important for the citizens who buy holiday packages to question whether TÜRSAB is the institution they are buying from.

“I would like to remind you once again that it is a legal obligation that the areas must have travel insurance and that it is a legal obligation that citizens who take a holiday from the internet should pay attention to the TÜRSAB logos and agency numbers.”

Hakan Duran, President of Professional Hotel Management Association (POYD), said that the domestic market is very active.