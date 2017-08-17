Didim Hospital among first to go completely digital

DIDIM State Hospital has become one of the first state hospitals in Aydin and Turkey to go digital.

Didim is among 18 state hospitals across the country which has been signed up to enable its entire data system to be seen in the digital environment.

The purpose of integrating the system, called Electronic Medical Health Record Adaptation Model (HIMSS EMRAM), into Turkey’s hospitals is aiming to improve patient safety and health care quality.

The system is being trialled across the 18 hospitals with hopes that it will be rolled out to the rest of the country in due course.

Didim’s Hospital was attended by Dr. İlker Köse and his team, Secretary General Uzm. Dr.Selma Özcan, Head of Medical Services Op. Dr. Niyazi Kocakaplan, Chief Physician Dr. M. Veysel Kılıç , Deputy Chief of Staff Halil Akıl, Administrative and Financial Affairs Manager Meral Bilir, Director of Health Care Services Şerife Ege , Hospital Information Technology Officer and General Secretary Information Processing Officer for the official presentation.

As a result of an evaluation, Didim State Hospital has been awarded HIMSS certification valid for 3 years.

Didim State Hospital was the first hospital title to receive the HIMSS Stage 6 document, which uses the National Operating System Pardus, in its units. Pardus is the national and open source operating system.

The news comes just days after Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay raised concerns about the inadequacy of the hospital, particularly during the holiday season.