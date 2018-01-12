Didim: More suspects detained over migrant smuggling

A SECOND operation into migrant smuggling through Didim to Greece has led to a fresh wave of arrested.

Several people were brought to Didim court by Gendarme officials yesterday with an ongoing investigation centred of smuggling mainly Afghan nationals to Europe.

The first operation led to the arrest of three people, and the second raid led to 11 people, including an Afghan national, being detained.

The suspects in the second operation were brought to court yesterday under the gaze of the local media.

They were detained for alleged smuggling and human trafficking.

During the raids, officers seized mobile phones, boats and boat engines.e suspects had previously been arrested. Thus, the number of arrested reached 11. – Aydın