Didim News in Brief: August 22

Tenders for geothermal exploration in Didim suspended

TENDERS for geothermal exploration in Didim have been suspended.

Aydin’s Investment Monitoring and Coordination Directorate had announced tenders for geothermal resource exploration in eight districts in the province, including Kusadasi, Soke and Nazilli. The tenders were worth between 75,000 TL and 350,00TL.

Geothermal Exploration searches the earth’s subsurface for geothermal resources that can be extracted for the purpose of electricity generation. What they hoped to find under Didim’s surface is presently up for debate.

The Didim Environment Platform (DİÇEP) in Didim, declared it was against the tender and the ramifications of geothermal power plants.

However, it was announced this week that the tenders hads been withdrawn for the time being.

Didimspor prepare for new season

DIDIMSPOR players are getting back into training for the new season.

Mayor Deniz Atabay visited the squad during their training sessions, which are being overseen by coach Giray Bulak.

According to local media reports, the team will be competing in Group 8 this year, with the season set to start on September 25. The fixture list has yet to be announced.

It appears that the league will have 13 teams: three from 3 Izmir; four from Aydin; three from Denizli, two from Uşak and one team from Muğla.

Qurban Bayram holiday: Sept 10-19

DIDIM will face a mass shutdown of banks, government and local authority buildings with the advent of Kurban Bayram in September.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced that Turkey will observe a nine-day public holiday from Saturday, September 10 until Sunday, September 19.

Expats and tourists will need to factor in such things as banks being closed, so ensure you have enough money for the holiday run.

Banks should be open on Friday morning till lunch-time.

The likes of Didim Council and Didim PTT will be closed, while shops, bars and restaurants and large supermarkets will remain open as usual, but other businesses may well decide to close for the holiday.

Schools will also be closed, but restaurants are highly likely to be unaffected.

People are being urged to be aware of ATM scams, such as their cards being cloned, or of ‘helpful’ individuals – ultimately scammers – who are loitering near the machines.

Roads will be extremely busy so stay safe and secure this holiday. Public transport will still be running but expect it to be crammed as families get on the move around the country.

Kurban Bayram – The Festival of the Sacrifice – is celebrated by millions of Muslims who sacrifice animals and distribute meat to poor families and neighbors.

The Turkish tourism sector is expected to attract more than 1 million domestic tourists for the first time, and generate TL 1.5 billion ($517.8 million) in revenue.