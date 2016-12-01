Didim News in Brief: Dec 1

Didimspor facing season struggle

JUST 10 games into the new season and Didimspor is already facing what could turn out to be a long battle to stave off relegation.

The team, which this week appointed its third new coach, after two sets of coaches quit in recent months, closed out last weekend with third defeat on the trot, and fourth in five games. In those five games, they have only mustered 1 point and have leaked 11 goals.

This Sunday, they take on Saraykoyspor away in a must-win game.

Toy Bar’s Xmas bash

ALTINKUM’S Toy Bar will be hosting a community event this Christmas, with proceeds going towards Help-in-Hands latest initiative for a road safety education campaign in schools.

So local businesses are being urged to donate raffle prizes towards Toy Bar’s Big Tombola.

The event – on Sunday December 11 – will include Santa arriving on his Sleigh.

There will also be a few stalls, Christmas Carols, and games on the beach.

The campaign around road safety for children in Didim’s schools is part of the Think First education project which came about following discussions with the Didim Governor İskender Yönden, Didim’s Director of Education and the charity’s chairman Lynn Cole.

New billiards hall opens

The new Aegean Billiards and Dart Hall will open on Sunday. The Salonda, which is owned by Sahibi Erdoğan Kılıç, has 5 pool tables, 2 billiard tables, 2 caravans and 2 pool tables.

Voices is trying to get a full address of the new hall and will report shortly.Folk music

Folk music concert: December 3

A TURKISH Folk Music Choir will be in concert at the Didim Chamber of Commerce Culture Centre on Saturday, December 3.

The concert, being organized with the help of Didim Municipality, will be performed by the conductor Selahattin Aydın and Suna Cuhadar.

The concert will feature Rahtit Yilman, Şaban Türkoğlu, Ragıp Yuksel, Alim Bozkuş, Erdem Gultaş and Ayhan Bulut. There will be 33 choristers and the concert will start at 19.30. Seventeen tracks will be solo, and the concert will be performed in 2 parts.