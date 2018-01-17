Didim News in Brief: Jan 17

Didim Public Education discusses new courses

THE activities and projects to be carried out by the Directorate of Didim Public Education Center in 2018 were discussed at a recent meeting.

Didim Garrison Commander Cetin Gülseven, Didim District Police Chief Serkan Demircioğlu, Didim District National Education Director Recep Akdemir, Didim Chamber of Commerce President Şaban Üstündağ, Didim Chamber of Art and Artisans Yaşar Pektaşoğlu, Didim Chamber of Agriculture President Bahattin Gökdemir and Profession Organizations representatives and school principals were all in attendance.

Speaking at the meeting, Didim Public Education Center Director Nuri Öner pointed out the number of courses for the last 3 years and stated that in 2017 691 courses were opened and 15,898 trainees attended the courses.

Employment courses opened with the support of İş-Kur, as well as joint courses with professional organizations, stating that they continue to be a lot of courses throughout the year.

Discussions with institutions and the courses to be determined on will be negotiated further and details of the courses will be announced in due course.

Mayor cements ties with Dumlupınar

Didim Mayor Ahmet Deniz Atabay visited Kütahya’s district Dumlupınar, in Diyarbakır , and spoke with Mayor Niyazi Tezcan.

Dumlupınar Mayor Niyazi Tezcan, who accepted Mayor Atabay and Didim Municipal Assembly members in his office, stated his satisfaction from the visit.

He said: “We discussed how we can work together with the Mayor of Didim and members of the Assembly. I hope that we will have a beautiful project. Thank you for that, “he said.