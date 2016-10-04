Didim News in Brief: Oct 5

Petition raised for sewer system

AKBUK Culture and Environment Association (AKÇED) is lobbying the Aydin Municipality calling for a marked upgrade in the sewers across the resort.

AKÇED, together with Didim Environment Platform (DİÇEP), have launched a petition locally in a bid to highlight the issue.

According to the petition, said rapid population growth had been experienced by the Didim district and therefore there was a need to address the aging sewers around the resort, as well as improvements in Fevzipaşa neighborhood.

It added: “There is no sewer system in some other neighborhoods.

“For over two years we do not receive satisfactory answers. We are asking when such a system is going to be implemented and do they have an investment plan to include these neighborhoods.”

Official pushes Didim in Berlin

DIDIM Chamber of Commerce and the Association of German Travel Agents Abroad Commissioner Hikmet Atilla attended a key meeting in Berlin to promote the resort.

The German Travel Agents’ Association (DRV) drew in representatives across Europe and Turkey, including TÜRSAB Overseas Representative and Didim Honorary citizens Huseyin Baraner.

The meeting was an opportunity to assess the way ahead for 2017 and share ideas on reducing problems in the tourism sector.

It was reported that there had been 28 percent loss in Germans visiting Turkey in 2016 compared to 2015. Turkey’s position in the German market, bilateral tourism relations and the evaluation of strategies for the stabilization of Turkey were also addressed.

Atilla said: “The meeting was very productive in Berlin. It was a positive conversation. I can say clearly that we, in Germany, are clearly ingrained in tourism. We are making all efforts to return to the previous years.

“But there needs to be a change in perception in society, with bilateral relations and the need to use social media better.”

Lighting boost for sports field

A SYNTHETIC sports field to the side of Ataturk Stadium is to get lighting, enabling its use throughout the night and year round.

The stadium, located on Adnan Menderes Bulvari (Marina Road), has had lighting columns installed thanks to the Aydın Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports.

Didim Municipality said it hopes the field will be used by local sports groups even more over a 12 month period.

The field is used by the likes of Didim Belediyespor and other sports groups.

Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay is expected to take steps to ensure that Aydin deliver on the promise this winter.