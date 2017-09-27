Didim News in Brief: Sept 27

Didim’s new Governor Türköz’s mission starts

DIDIM’S new governor Mehmet Türköz has begun his three-year tenure in the town.

The govenor, who had been the head of Kahramanmaras, has stepped into the new role vacated by Iskender Yonden who has moved to Bursa.

Mr Türköz is married and has one son.

Some of the head officials from Didim’s institutions and muhtars greeted Mr Türköz

In his opening speech, he said: “We are going to do all we can to increase Didim ‘s prosperity and quality.”

Syrians rescued off Didim

Forty-four Syrian refugees were rescued by Didim Coast Guard as they attempted to flee to Greece.

The refugees, of which 13 were women and 21 were children, were saved from certain death by the coast guard after they were spotted at sea in two rubber boats.

They were spotted at 5.30am on wednesday, picked up and returned to land before being transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Aydın Immigration Administration.

Didim Belediyespor opens to winning account

DIDIM Belediyespor has stepped into the new season with a winning start against Starsgücüspor in the Aydin Super amateur league.

The match played at Ataturk stadium at 17.00 hours was followed by Didim Mayor A. Deniz Atabay, Nazilli Mayor and Yıldızgücüspor Club President Haluk Alıcık, Didim Belediyespor Club President Cezmi Arslan and club managers. The match was followed by a small number of Didyma sports fans.

Didim hit a two-goal lead but were pegged back by the opposition , until a 67-minute goal sealed their first win.