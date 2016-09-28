Didim News in Brief: Sept 28

Illegal migrant crossings begin again

SEVERAL migrants were caught in Didim over the Kurban Bayram holidays in preparation for attempting to escape to the Greek islands

A total of 21 foreign nationals were caught and detained pending further inquiries.

They were among a total of 679 foreign nationals caught across the Aegean coastline between September 12-15. Illegal migrants were also caught in Izmir, Cesme, Aydin, Cannakale, Mugla and Bodrum.

Modified car enthusiasts met in Didim

CAR junkies and fancy automobiles from far and wide were given their own exhibition at Altinkum last weekend thanks to the Didim district’s modified car association.

The annual get together of sports cars, accessories and audio and video systems drew in dozens of people and enthusiasts.

This was the third year the exhibition has been held. Enthusiasts from Didim, Aydin, Istanbul, Izmir, Bursa and Antalya.

Democracy Park takes shape

DIDIM COUNCIL is to name its newest park in Efeler Mahallesi as “15 July Democracy Park” in honour of those that resisted the attempted coup earlier this summer.

The park, which is progressing at full speed, is located just off Adnan Menderes Bulvari (Marina Road) and Kavala Caddesi.

The work, which was initiated some months ago, will include children’s play swings, a sports field and a cafeteria, as part of a redevelopment of 1,800 sqm of land and bring vitality to the area. There are plans for a pergola, seating areas and lighting.

Mayor Deniz Atabay said: “Residents will be able to enjoy pleasant times in the park away from the stresses of the day. Our mission is to create a park in every neighbourhood.”

The park is expected to be open by the end of the year.