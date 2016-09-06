Didim News in Brief: Sept 6

Mavisehir restaurants saved – for now!

NO action will be taken against the Mavisehir restaurants – presently under threat of demolition – until the end of the season.

Voices highlighted the issue last week, with news that a clutch of five restaurants were to be razed to the ground in the scope of the Coastal Commission’s work across Didim.

However, a petition of 145 local Brit residents calling for a stay of execution and a follow up meeting with officials by the business owners has resulted in a stand-off until the season’s end.

Voices Media was made aware the government will be taking the demolition back 50 metres from the water’s edge – this could see the restaurants wiped out completely and their kitchens.

But the issue is not as straight forward as it seems and there is a need to check out how long the businesses have been established as against today’s demands of the commission.

Voices had been told that the demolition was intended for Tuesday August 23, prompting many holidaymakers to visit the area. It now appears that no demolition work will progress until the end of the season – Mid to late October.

Yeşilkent Summer School

ENVIRONMENTAL Volunteers Association have gathered at Yeşilkent to open a summer school of art and clean the locality.

President of the Association Dr. Nazan Uğur said the coast clean-up is the first project, while the volunteers were also keen to educate children and adults about taking their rubbish home with them.

They found cigarette butts on the beach, as well as glass and metal parts, packaging waste, litter and animal droppings.

The participation of members during the event, were reached in collaboration with the aim of creating awareness and sensitivity.

Students also demonstrated at the end of the project in highlighting the waste and wrote warning signs urging people to keep beaches clean.

A coloring and painting workshop was also held with the aid of the vice president. The members also organized children games and sports on the adjacent Gaye 2 site.

Two hospitalized in near drownings

TWO people have been rushed to hospital after they were pulled from the sea at Didim’s Third Beach in separate incidents.

A 22-year-old was rescued after he got into difficulties at the weekend. He was ambulanced to Nazilli State Hospital for treatment.

The other person is understood to be a woman in her 50s who was pulled from the sea by others who spotted that she was in difficulties. She was hospitalized but there has been no medical update.

Didim ‘twitters’ host 40 enthusiasts

Didim Ornithology Society hosted Pelagic Tour-1 Bird photography enthusiasts when they descended on the resort.

The group of 40 from the Aegean region came on a trip as part of a project organized by biology teacher at Esra Karakaya Anadolu High School and Didim society founder Turgut Ege.

They toured the area and were able to take images of bird species, of which there are 471 in Turkey.

The Didim birdwatching society says it has captured images of about 218 bird species on the Aegean.

Didimspor face tough league

DIDIMSPOR will be facing some old and new rivals in their League 8 battle for supremacy as the new season beckons.

Didim’s first match will be away to Çine Madranspor on the opening weekend of September 24-25.

Didim have had a minor overhaul of playing staff, so fans will be keen to see how the team shape up.

The league will be made up of 13 teams. They include: Çine Madranspor, Didim Belediyespor, Aliağa, Ödemişspor, Denizli Yeşilköyspor, Sarayköyspor, Yatağan, Ortaca, Pamukkale, Uşak Utaşspor, Çiğli, Karpuzlu Belediyespor and Sökespor.