Didim ‘safer than 2015’ as crime falls

CRIME across Didim has decreased generally for the first eight months of 2016, compared to last year, it was revealed yesterday (Thurs).

Statistics from the Didim District Security Advisory Board meeting included:

0 murders

32.3 percent fall in violence against the person (woundings, assaults, public disorder) compared to 2015;

21.25 percent fall in theft/burglary against 2015;

7.3 percent drop in vandalism/damaging property;

7 businesses were temporarily closed, including 1 boat, after evidence of touting or hassling tourists;

23 businesses were fined for playing loud music after 12 midnight;

150 people fined for motorbike infringements (excessive exhaust noise, riding without a helmet;

Didim District Police Chief Özgür Selçuk said new multi-disciplinary approaches for schools involving officials from education, municipality, police, gendarmerie, community health, the Tax Office and the District Directorate of Agriculture.

Didim Governor İskender Yönden emphasised a continuing campaign by traffic police to crackdown on people not wearing helmets while riding motorbikes.

The Didim District Security Advisory Board meeting was attended by Didim Governor İskender Yönden; Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay; District Jandarma chief, Major Gürkan Kabakçı; District Police Chief Özgür Selçuk; District Education Director Ahmet Turankaya; District Director of Agriculture Halis Yaşar; Community Health Center President Mehmet Öncel, as well as public chiefs and village headmen.