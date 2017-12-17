Didim? Tennis? Anyone?

Didim Aquasis Hotel is to host a new Tennis Academy from January onwards.

Academies have been set up in Mugla and Milas and now one is being set up in Didim pending official registration.

The academy plans to start its first work on January 20, 2018. seven and 10 years.

Seyhan Heb, President and Coach of the Tennis Academy, said the launch of a new tennis academy would help put Didim on the sporting map.

Seyhan said: “We are starting activities in Didim in January 2018 for the widespread development of tennis in the town.

“Muğla Tennis Club, Milas Tennis Academy and many other provinces and districts, such as our branches, have been established for 14 years. They have experience and a strong staff will help start training in Didim.”

Further details will be given once the academy is officially up and running.