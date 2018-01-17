Didim tennis tournament in May

DIDIM’S new tennis organisation, based at the Aquasis Hotel, has announced plans for two tournaments in May.

The Didim Tennis Academy, with the backing of Didim Council, has unveiled its plans for two cup events.

The first big organization will be organized for the 6-7-8-9 age group between May 3-6 2018. The development camp will last 4 days and the sportsmen will be given training by the national team. Close to 400 athletes and their families are expected to attend.

And a further 100 tennis players will be flooding into Didim for the Didim Cup between May 11-13 2018. Categories for the over 30s will include single ladies, single men, beginners ladies and men.