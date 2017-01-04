Didim tourism to get the feminine touch!

WHAT maybe a first for Turkey – the Didim-based agency which actively promotes the town and its travel agencies has voted all women on to its main committee.

After elections were held recently, the local branch of the Turkish Travel Agencies Union (TURSAB) selected:

Chairman: Aylin Bal (Love Tur)

Deputy chairman: Nihan Salabaş (Tantur)

General secretary: Sevim Erdoğmuş Atilla (Rafines)

Treasurer: Birsel Dündar (Ceinka)

Fifth member: Neslihan Çavuş (Maxi Tur)

Sixth and cover member: Sylwia Aktas (Croesus Tur)

Ms Bal said the agency’s committee would produce a number of joint projects with institutions, and stressed that they want to make a difference in tourism.