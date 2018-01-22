Didim Vegfest 2: April 20-23, 2018

Didim will host its second annual Vegfest from April 20-23.

The town is thought to be only one in Turkey to dedicate a festival to vegetarianism and last year, the first event, located near the Apollo Temple, attracted some 60,000 people.

The organising committee of this year’s festival recently met to get the event underway.

As part of the work promoting the festival, Mayor Deniz Atabay was visited by Adnan Menderes University (ADÜ) Didim Vocational High School Director Battal Oğuz, Director of French Cultural Center Carolinne David, course director Güzin Bozduman, Campus France İzmir Regional Director Yadigar Pala and ADÜ Didim Vocational High School co-workers Metin Polat.

The delegation visited Didim Municipality council member and DİTAB President Sevinç Karatas and Didim Chamber of Commerce Strategy Development Commission President Hikmet Atilla participated in an evaluation meeting about the festival.

Atabay said: “We are constantly working for the festival and it will be held this year for the 2nd time. We remain Turkey’s first city to host Turkey’s only Vegan Friendly Festival.”

“We are expecting many participants from abroad this year. We know that the festival is going to be a festival that is demanded more every year than before, and we continue our work in that direction.”