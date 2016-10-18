Didim News in Brief: Oct 18

Former cinema reopens as nursery

The Ministry of Education has opened a new kindergarten – Smurfs – at the former cinema at the top of Ataturk Bulvari.

The pre-school education unit will be run by retired national education inspectors and managers, as well as undergraduate teachers.

Organisers say the education will be “visionary, innovative, intelligent and principled”.

Didimspor thumped 5-1

LOCAL football club, Didimspor, were left reeling this week with their second consecutive loss.

After being thrashed last weekend 5-1 away to early table toppers Dermiten Yesiloyspor, they were put to the sword again in a 1-0 defeat at home to Yatanspor on Sunday (Oct 16).

40 women detained in ‘prostitution ring’

TWO foreign national prostitutes with the HIV virus were among 56 people detained a major police operation in Kusadasi.

Sixteen of those held were detained by the police and processed to court as part of the investigation. Two of the prostitutes, both foreign, were confirmed to have the HIV virus.

Kuşadası District Security Directorate Public Security Bureau teams said the raids were specifically targeted against a prostitution ring.

Some of those detained were accused of allowing their homes to be used for prostitution.

It was founded that apart from the two women that had HIV, others were found to have syphilis and Hepatitis C.

Foreign nationals were handed over to Aydın Provincial Directorate of Immigration Administration to be deported.

Camel wrestling comes to Didim

THE calendar of traditional camel wrestling events in the Aydin district has been unveiled.

The Devecilik Culture and Camel Wrestling Federation 2016-2017 will get underway in Karpuzlu and Güllübahçe on November 20.

Weather permitting, the camel wrestling event for Didim will be held on December 11.

The season winds up in Aydin next March. Further details of the Didim event will be released closer to the date.