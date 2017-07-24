Didim’s new market plans gather pace

DETAILS for a new weekly market place in Efeler district of Didim are beginning to take shape.

Although no date or week day has been announced yet, the council has revealed the market could be located around Streets 1409-1410 and 1411, or close to community health centre, which is a few minutes’ walk behind Caspers Bar, on Adnan Menderes Bulvari (Marina Road).

Work on establishing a market place would help enormously for a district that has a population of 20,000 people.

Plans were passed on June 7 and a commission made up of representatives from Community Health Directorate, Security Directorate, Chamber of Agriculture, Chamber of Agriculture and Chamber of Craftsmen and District Directorate of Agriculture under the chairmanship of Deputy Mayor Salih Bankoğlu accessed the proposals.

Applications for tender for a market stall were closed last week. The council has allocated spaces for two clothes stalls; 75 for fruit and veg; two delicatessen; 54 machine tools; 15 for shoemakers, 14 for nuts and spices; 13 stalls for kitchen utensils and six for accessories and small gift items.

Didim traders will be given preference, but if they do not fill the spaces, then they be given to external traders.

Confirmation of the traders will be held Friday July 28 at the Municipality’s Wedding Hall.