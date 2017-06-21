Didim’s water given ‘all clear’

ANALYSIS of water samples in the Aegean Sea off the Didim coast has shown they are either ‘good’ or ‘medium’ assuring that swimmers can enter with confidence.

The results of water tests conducted by Aydin’s Public Health Directorate for Didim and Kusadasi proved the quality of the waters were clean and safe to swim in.

In Didim, 68 samples were taken: 67 were of good quality and 1 of them was of medium quality.

In May, a total of 205 swimming (sea) water samples were collected by the personnel of the Aydın Public Health Directorate of Communicable Diseases Environment and Employee Health Unit in areas where the population is densely populated.

According to the quality criteria table specified in the Regulation of Swimming Water Quality, it is stated that 202 samples are good quality and 3 are medium quality.

A total of 131 of the 133 Kusadasi district samples were of good quality, 2 of them were of medium quality.

The Aydin Public Health Directorate stated that swimming (sea) water samples will continue to be collected throughout the season.

It comes in the wake of the International Blue Flag jury’s announcement that Turkey has been awarded flags for 454 beaches, 22 marinas and 13 yacht blue flags.

The following Didim beaches have been awarded Blue Flags: Altınkum Halk Plajı, Aquasis De Luxe Resort & Spa, Büyük Anadolu Didim Resort Hotel, Didim Beach Elegance Resort, 3 Koy Plajı, Oteller Önü Plajı, Palm Wings Beach Resort, Tavşan Burnu Tabiat Parkı Plajı, and Venosa Beach Resort.

Akbuk was awarded one at Holiday Resort, while Didim’s D-Marin has also been awarded a Blue Flag.