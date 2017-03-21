Didimspor faces D-day

DIDIMSPOR will enter into their final home game knowing that a win against Sarayköyspor will finally put to rest their relegation-threatened season.

Didim has two games to play – including Sarayköyspor this Sunday (Mar 26) and away to Odemis Spor on April 2. Didim currently stands one place and seven points clear of Sarayköyspor, who have three games to play.

For Didim, it will cap a season to forget having seen three managers and coaching staff come and go, a merry-go-round of players, and last week, the announcement that its club president Bedri Altintas was stepping down.

The season’s highlight seems to have been there 2-1 reverse over near rivals Sokespor, who are presently topping the division.

The Sarayköyspor game begins at 3pm.