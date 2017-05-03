Don’t be scammed by Evisa sites

VOICES Newspaper is again launching its summer long campaign to highlight rip-off websites that charge vast amounts for an E-Visa to Turkey.

Some of the scammers that we first highlighted four years ago have closed down or been closed down, but in their wake, new Evisa sites are popping up – even looking like the real thing and charging unwitting tourists eye-watering charges.

The real and only one evisa site is: https://www.evisa.gov.tr/en/ The Evisa should cost $20 and then a small admin on top. This gives you the ability to spend 90 days in Turkey in 180 days.

Now here’s the list of sites we have found or people have reported to us that have ripped off tourists:

https://www.turkey-visas.net/ Looks like the official version. Evisa cost: $55 (£42)

www.turkish-visa.com Evisa cost: $55 (£42)

http://www.turkeyelectronicvisa.com/ Evisa cost $129 (£100)

https://www.turkey-evisa-online.com/ Evisa cost: $60 (£47)

http://www.turkey-evisa.com/ Evisa cost: $65-110 (£50-£85)

http://www.e-visaturkey-tr.com/ Evisa cost: $68 (£52)

https://www.evisa-turkey.biz.tr/ $49-$79 (£37-£61)

The campaign is spurred every year as Voices wants to ensure its readers aren’t being routinely ripped off – and also highlighting their need to use the correct website.

The problem, which we highlighted back four years ago, is also raised on the UK Embassy’s website/ It says: “Some unauthorised websites may charge for information about e-Visas, and for submitting applications.

“These websites are not endorsed by or associated with the Turkish government. Be wary of such sites and businesses, particularly those that seek additional fees for other services. Some unauthorised websites have also issued fake e-Visas.”

Have you been ripped off by an evisa website. Email us: info@voicesnewspaper.com with your experience.