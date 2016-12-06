Double cruise blues to hit Turkey in 2017

Kerry Spencer, Editor, U.K, Cruise Critic:

TURKEY’S hopes to get 2017 off to a flier in its struggling tourism sector have been sunk by an early blow.

Cunard Line and P&O Cruises have announced plans to cancel ALL calls to Turkey in 2017 – replacing them with calls to stops in Greece or Albania.

The news comes following an attempted military coup and a series of terrorist attacks in Turkey earlier this year.

In a joint statement released this morning to Cruise Critic, the lines said: “After careful consideration, we have taken the decision to remove Turkey from all itineraries in 2017 for both Cunard and P&O Cruises, based upon various sources including advice given by the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

“The Turkish ports have been replaced with either Greek ports of call or Sarande, which is in Albania.”

Cruise Critic was first made aware of P&O Cruises’ decision to drop calls to Turkey over the weekend, when Mr Piano wrote on the line’s members’ board: “Just had a phone call from Travel agent, our itinerary for our Oceana fly cruise in June has been changed.

“They informed us P&O are removing all Turkey visits for all Cruises. But they have also changed another port of call. Instead of Ephesus (Kusadasi) we now have Katakolon, and instead of Rhodes we now have Sarande. Is this a good or bad swap? we have no idea. Never been to Rhodes so a little disappointing.”

On Cunard’s members’ board, Cocoa Katz wrote earlier today: “Received a message from Cunard regarding the cancellation of all Turkish ports….very disappointing as this was over 40% of the cruise.”

Cruise lines began pulling out of Istanbul following a terrorist attack on June 28, 2016, at the city’s airport, which killed 42 people.

Some lines — including Azamara, Cunard, Seabourn, Silversea, Windstar, Star Clippers and TUI Cruises — kept other Turkey calls on their summer itineraries, while others — such as Crystal, Disney and MSC Cruises — decided to pull out of Turkey altogether in 2016.