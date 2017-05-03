Duty-free drinking on flights to be made illegal?

AIRLINES have asked for a change in the law to make drinking duty-free booze on planes a criminal offence.

Airlines UK, which represents several major airlines including British Airways, easyJet and Virgin, said the move would reduce the number of air rage incidents.

According to Sky News, Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade said airlines are asking for an amendment to the Air Navigation Order to make it illegal for passengers to drink alcohol they have bought in duty-free whilst on a flight.

News of the airlines’ intentions follows an incident earlier this month when 23 passengers from two different stag parties were removed from a flight at Manchester because of disruptive behaviour.

However, a Department for Transport spokesman told Sky News that it had no plans to change the rules around drinking alcohol on flights.