EgeMed in Didim moves closer to reality

SOKE’S EgeMed Hospital looks to have been given the go-ahead to launch from a new location in Didim.

In June Voices ran an article that rumours were rife of the potential for the private hospital to locate a clinic or functional unit in the town.

It now appears to moving ahead after an application, bearing EgeMed, was filed at Didim Council.

The council meeting, held on Tuesday October 4, discussed the change of use of several parcels of land close to Didim’s Small Industrial Estate.

The council agreed to refer the proposal to the local zoning commission for decision.

The image here had been highlighted by a number of sources on Facebook earlier in June