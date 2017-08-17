Elif’s name to live on in park

A DECISION has been taken by the Municipality of Didim for a peace park on Selanik Caddesi to be called Elif Kanlıoğlu / October 10 Peace Park.

The park, bordering streets 877-880, in Yeni Mahalle, will incorporate a monument in the park featuring Ms Kanlıoğlu.

Elif was among 95 people who died on October 10, last year, in what, at that time, was the worst terror atrocity in Turkey.

Twin suicide bomb blasts killed people and maimed close to 300 as crowds gathered in Ankara.

Elif, aged 20, was a foreign languages student at the University of Mersin. A second person from Aydin Canberk Bakış (19) was also killed.

Among the dead was 70-year-old Meryem Bulut, or Mother Meryem, (pictured below left) a member of the famous Saturday Mothers group, who have protested the disappearance of their loved ones, mostly sons, through silent sit-ins at Galatasaray Square in downtown Istanbul since 1995.

Works on the construction of the monument which will be 4 meters high from have continued at the Didim Municipality Sculpture Workshop. The monument is being made by artist Olgaç Demirkol. It is a white pigeon injured in shrapnel, with the silhouette of Elif on the wounded wing.

The memorial is scheduled to be unveiled around September 1.