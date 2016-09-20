Enjoy a trip or two on Taffy’s boat

Advertorial

AS the Turkish holiday season enters the home straight, there is still plenty of time to take a daily boat tour from Altinkum harbor. So why not take advantage of what’s on offer with Taffy’s Su 3 boat.

Iasos dreamin’

One of the most popular trips that we have done this year has been a trip to the ruins of Iasos off the coast of Bodrum.

Iasos is an ancient Greek city that dates back to 3,000BC, and is located on a peninsula at Kiyikislacik Village, 50 kilometres from Bodrum.

Passengers can explore the ruins with a paid tourist guide and visit the local museum.

Departure time is 8am, returning 4.30pm. Lunch is served on the boat. This is organic marinated chicken breast with Italian pasta, potatoes and mixed salad.

The next Iasos trip is on Wednesday September 21.

Taffy said: “We have been hitting our targets and have had to turn people away because we are getting many inquiries from in resort and the UK before people head out/ It is a boat trip with a difference and one that everyone seems to have appreciated.”

He recommends you book early for the September 21 trip and more information on tours in October will be announced in due course.

Our other trips include:

Daily boat trips

Fridays only: Akbuk Market: This is the only boat trip that goes to Akbuk Market, and food is in an Akbuk restaurant. There is a choice of chicken, fish, meatballs, vegetarian, soup as a starter and bread. All bought fresh on the day!

Every Tuesday/Saturday: Fishing and sunset cruise combined. We supply the rod, the reel and the bait and we have a fish-finder onboard.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Free car service: door-to-door

All customers are fully insured.

Our boat has top-of-the-range memory foam sunbeds available. And all guaranteed to have one.

Food hygiene is ranked very high and is freshly bought.

Only boat where you can see us cooking the food.

No boom, boom music. Our music is chilled

Ensuite toilets, with hot and cold water.

Experience a tradional Turkish gullet

View us at www.aegeanbluecruise.com or call Taffy to book on 0090 543 950 3327.