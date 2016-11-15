Extradition of British fugitive continues

EXTRADITION of Didim-based British expat – David Spencer Hill – back to the UK is continuing, after Voices revealed he had been on the run for four years – and is yet to serve a six-year jail term.

Hill (73) – who also went by the name of David Spence – was due to face a series of charges of indecent assault and gross indecency against a male under the age of 18 in 2012 at Bristol Crown Court. He skipped trial, but was later convicted in his absence and sentenced to six years in jail.

But he eluded the police and pitched up in Didim’s expat community, and quickly became a part of local art group and the Didim Glee Club scene.

It appears that in mid-September he was fearing he may be facing a potential problem when he went to Greece to recover a boat to bring back to Turkey for a friend.

It may seem those fears were well grounded as, shortly after, Turkish police detained him at his rented Second Beach apartment on Friday September 23. He was taken before Didim Court and remains in custody.

After weeks of researching the issue, Voices was issued with a statement from Avon and Somerset Police.

It confirms: “David Spencer Hill, 73, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment after being convicted of six counts of indecent assault and three counts of gross indecency. The offences were against one male victim and he was under 18 at the time.

“A trial was held in his absence at Bristol Crown Court in 2012.

“Following his conviction, we liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service and a European Convention Request was issued.

“David Hill has now been arrested in Turkey and extradition procedures are under way.”