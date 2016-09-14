Fancy a FREE stroll through ‘Apollo’s’ past?

VOICES columnist Glenn Maffia is offering readers the chance to discover the hidden delights of the Apollo Temple – with the aid of the newly published Apollo Temple Guide.

In liaison with Glenn and advertisers, Voices Newspaper was instrumental in gathering all the information and images to produce 10,000 leaflets focused on the Apollo Temple, its history and its related sites, such as the new Didim Chapel.

The first walk is planned for Sunday September 18, at 12.30pm outside Poseidon Restaurant.

The leaflet, packed with information, is first of its kind to be printed in the English language, and has been distributed far and wide to expats, tourists and anyone interested in celebrating the historical aspect of the town.

Now, Glenn is preparing to bring the Guide alive in his own inimitable way by offering an informal walk around the historical site.

Glenn said: “Elated by the overwhelming success of the Apollo Temple Guide, I have been considering, once the sweltering temperatures subside, if there would be any interest out there for a walking historical guide around the areas outside of the Temple we have indentified upon our plan?

“I would imagine a stroll should take no longer than an hour, and propose to begin at the refurbished chapel used by the Christian congregation then circling around the Temple to conclude with a well earned refreshment.

“In keeping with the spirit in which we produced the guide, this mini tour, of course, will be free of charge.

“Our aim is to garner interest in a majestic though sadly ignored archaeological site, and naturally as with all education, extend the knowledge of those with a feel for our ancient past.

“Hopefully it may ignite an interest within you that has lain dormant. All you need bring is your imagination.”

The walks will be limited to around six persons to conduct the tour comfortably, and if there is more demand.

Call Glenn on 0538 255 7167 for more details and to book a place.

Didim, or Didyma, means twins, particularly in reference to Apollo and Artemis, the offspring of Zeus, the God of gods in the Greek Pantheon. The temple ruins were dedicated to Apollo by the Ionians or Greeks, while a smaller Temple of Artemis was built at nearby Miletus.

The Guide is free. It will be available in the first few editions of the Voices Newspaper, or can be picked up from the Voices office, in Realty World, on Ataturk Boulevard, Didim.