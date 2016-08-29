Fancy a waffle? Try Waffle Café

If you’re looking for a new, cool place to try out with friends for a chat and coffee, then why not sample the delights of the newly opened Waffle Dünyasi Café.

The café is aiming to give the humble waffle a new makeover for 2016.

Waffle Dünyasi Café has the waffle at the heart of the menu – whether it’s a Tiramisu, Banana Karamel, Crunchy Chicken, Meatball and Mashed Potato Waffles, or a fajita waffle.

The restaurant, which is clean and looks out on to a small play area just off Ataturk Boulevard, is also large enough to comfortably take groups of people. It opened June 26.

The menu also extends to sandwiches, pancakes, breakfasts, salads, hot and cold drinks, with the owner Hazal Eroğlu planning to apply for an alcohol license to extend the range of drinks on offer.

The cafe is opposite and over the road from Bellona on Ataturk Boulevard, or down the side of Ozsut Cafe, through the small park to the back and it’s there with two trees wrapped in colourful paper.

Waffle Dünyasi Café is the latest in the franchise operation to open across Western Turkey, with at least four similar cafes in the Izmir area.

For large groups, table reservations are recommended. Call 0538 893 7513 to book.

Waffle Dünyasi Café is open from 8.30am to 1.30am, seven days a week.