Fears over Apollon borehole drilling

LOCALS living near the Temple of Apollon are seeking urgent answers after spotting men drilling boreholes just 50 metres from the famous site.

Didim media arrived on the site of the borehole drilling – in a field some 50 metres from the Temple – and questioned the men what they were doing as it is a national site of historic interest.

Villagers had been told that the drilling was allegedly for studies for geothermal reasons.

Local media informed officials in various departments about the activity.

The men doing the drilling claimed they had informed, and were carrying out the activities with the permission of, the Aydın Conservation Board, and therefore were legally able to carry on.

The Didim Environment Platform and Didim Cultural Heritage Protection Association confirmed that these activities are often carried out at various times and outside of working hours.

They added they cannot find applications in these matters to the likes of Aydin Council or from ASKI (the water authority) – even though any application to the protection board would only be a drill for water.

Questions have been asked in Didim Council and other authorities for a definitive answer on the nature and permission of the drilling.

Meanwhile residents continue to question the necessity of borehole drilling in such a sensitive area.