  
  

Fishing season returns to Didim

Published September 14, 2016

THE fishing season has arrived with the dawn of September 1 and already there has been raised eyebrows at what turned up on Didim’s coast.

The seasonal hunting ban has been lifted and the fishing boats have returned – to  mix alongside the tourism boats in Altinkum’s harbour.

didim-de-iki-orkinos-olusu-karaya-vurdu-8762187_o

There were mixed fortunes, with fishermen blaming high winds.

However, this week, tourists were met with the sight of two dead tuna – each weighing about 100 kilogrames.

Didim Municipality’s Food Agriculture and Livestock District Directorate said investigations were underway to find out how the dead fish had washed up ashore and why.

Posted in News & Travel