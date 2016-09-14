Fishing season returns to Didim

THE fishing season has arrived with the dawn of September 1 and already there has been raised eyebrows at what turned up on Didim’s coast.

The seasonal hunting ban has been lifted and the fishing boats have returned – to mix alongside the tourism boats in Altinkum’s harbour.

There were mixed fortunes, with fishermen blaming high winds.

However, this week, tourists were met with the sight of two dead tuna – each weighing about 100 kilogrames.

Didim Municipality’s Food Agriculture and Livestock District Directorate said investigations were underway to find out how the dead fish had washed up ashore and why.