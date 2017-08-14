Gary Burns’ family issue first anniversary appeal

THIS week marks the first anniversary of the last contact between Gary Burns and his family since he went missing while working in Icmeler, near Marmaris.

Gary 39, originally from Birkenhead, had been living in the country for eight years until his disappearance in August last year.

He had been working in a number of businesses, including Vodka Bar, on last contact.

There was a disturbing twist when his brother Terry received a text message in March claiming “Gary Is Dead, He Is In The Sea” and asking them to pay £400 to find out more about his disappearance.

After a number of disappointments and delays with the authorities over the summer, the family has now set up a petition calling on UK Foreign Secretary Boris Jonson to offer more help for UK families of missing people abroad.

The family has also been knocked back by delays in the investigation in Turkey, particularly in relation to seeking vital information from the individual who sent the original text messages.

His stepmum Dorothy Glenn, has made an emotional appeal for any details which could help the family reunite with Gary. She said: “We have always been close as a family and this is just tearing us apart. It has been horrendous, we’ve been worrying what’s happened.

“Even the slightest bit of information could help and takes us forward to try and figure out what is going on.”

A Facebook page has been set up in a bid to find Gary:

If you have any information into the disappearance of Gary , you can contact:

findgaryburnstscnewschannel@outlook.com

Contact: the UK police on 101 using crime reference number 0517082047

Or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111