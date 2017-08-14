Get your tickets for Didim’s Summer Ball!

THE HELP-In-Hands group is appealing to the public to help a young boy who will be the subject of a major fundraiser appeal at this year’s Summer Ball.

The annual dinner is in aid of Mustafa Kemal, an 8 year old child with severe learning and movement disabilities.

H-i-H’s Lynn Cole said: “His parents have been using the Upsee Belt the charity provided and been playing football with his father using the belt for support.

“He could not walk at all before he got the belt but can now take nine steps alone. He needs an operation to cut the tendons at the back of the heal and knee to extend them.

“He will also at the same time receive Botox injections in all his joints to relax the muscles and stop the cramping. This operation is specialized and will be done in Istanbul.”

The cost of the op is 10,500TL which the group aims to raise via the Summer Ball.

This year it will held at Meandros Restaurant on Adnan Menders Bulvari on Thursday August 24, from 7.30pm onwards. Ticket price, including dinner, is 38TL.

Entertainment is set to be provided by Rewind, Mike McNally and Tanya.

Tickets can be obtained from Carol’s Wine Bar or call Lynn: 0537 945 1029 or Zilpha: 0551 722 6963.