Glee Club recruits for Aladdin panto

Jenny Scott

DESPITE the fact that the sun is still splitting the flagstones, it is time to talk about winter, Christmas and pantomime!! Yes!

The Didim Glee Club will be restarting after the summer break on Thursday September 15 at 12 noon in Sobe Bar on Ataturk Boulevard.

The scripts are ready for this year’s pantomime and rehearsals will be starting soon. Anyone interested in joining in with the fun and general mayhem please come along on the day.

This year’s pantomime will be Aladdin, a traditional tale set in Old Peking. Aladdin dreams of marrying the beautiful Princess Jasmine although his mother, and brother and Aladdin are struggling to make ends meet.

The wicked magician Ababazar tricks Aladdin with promises of great wealth into helping him find a magic lamp. But if only magic existed.

If only there were such things as genies and enchanted lamps ……..well …………..this is pantomime and anything is possible!