Governor: Coastal crackdown on illegal builds

Two teams of officers are to assess illegal builds along the coastal – with present emphasis on Taşburun and the east of Akbuk – Didim Governor İskender Yönden has revealed.

A “Coastal Assessment Commission” – chaired by Mr Yönden – will look at the “removal of illegal occupation along the coast of Didim”.

Publicity about the commission and its meeting came as villagers, holidaymakers and business owners in Mavisehir are braced for a potential demolition of several businesses – including restaurants where many have sat and watched the famous sunsets – tomorrow (Tuesday).

Actions have begun with the small beach at Mavisehir having tractors on it and all umbrellas and sun beds being removed. A small wooden jetty that people swim off has been boarded up.

A petition of 145 Brits calling for a stay of execution has been gathered and handed into the relevant authorities

Mr Yönden said said the Taşburun ‘invasions’ and the determination of the two teams will “be applied across all districts”.

He said the study will cover the whole coastline. Notifications will be issued and will be followed through by the season’s end. “All unlawful places will removed,” he added.