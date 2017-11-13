Hands help two more disabled

The group provided a wheelchair for five-year-old Muhammet Sinan Süvari and one for Esme Dogan.

Group spokesperson Lynn Cole, commented that they were delighted to hand over the wheelchairs having raised the funds through regular events and donations from the public.

Bedri Altıntaş , Chairman of Didim and Regional Disabilities Association, thanked the members of the group.

The handover was held at Caspers Cafe.