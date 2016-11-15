Heart attack Brit saved in nick of time

A BRITISH tourist holidaying Didim was brought back to life thanks to the prompt actions of surgeons in Izmir.

Ronald Dickson, a 67-year-old, suffered a heart attack in Didim, but was brought back to life thanks to the actions of doctors at a private hospital in Izmir where he was referred.

Mr Dickson, from Liverpool, who was staying at an apart hotel for his holiday, was rushed to Didim State Hospital with 112 Emergency Service Ambulance, after a severe heart attack.

After the first intervention, he was referred to İzmir’s Torbalı’daki Özel Medifema Hastanesi, and his heart was returned after heart massage and heart surgery.

The hospital’s cardiovascular surgery specialist Dr. Hakkı Kazaz said that the surgery team had been put on alert before the tourist arrived.

“Even in the case of a heart attack, a second is a big deal, so we had our team ready to intervene immediately. When the patient arrived, the heart rhythm, blood pressure and the consciousness started to deteriorate,” Kazaz said,

“We first intervened in the angiomas, and then when we performed heart surgery. Within a matter of days he was ready to go home by plane.”