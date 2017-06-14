Help in Hands boosted by 1,000TL donor

THE Didim Help-in-Hands group was left highly surprised, but delighted this week after 1,000TL was left by an anonymous donor.

Lynn Cole, who heads up the charity that has worked tirelessly for the disabled and other sectors of the community, said she wanted to publicly thank the donor.

“We just wanted to assure the donor that we will put the money to good use for the benefit of the community. We were stunned that such a large amount was left and we are grateful for this selfless act,” she told Voices.

The group remains active as ever. On Tuesday June 20, Casper’s Bar will host a Charity Fun Fund Day.

Local resident Martin Gibson has offered to do a 12-hour sponsored silence 10am–10pm. Everyone is welcome to join Ali’s fun quiz and games starting at 3pm. Prizes include sausages, pies and more.

Our new band on the block “The Street Dogs” will entertain from 7pm-9pm. So go along and have a great afternoon/early evening out.

In the meantime, two electric wheelchairs were presented by Phil Cole and Zilpha Griffiths on behalf of the group to two local disabled men at the recent festival for the disabled last month.

The group has worked hard to bring together disabled people in Didim, with the building of the disabled training center which has been used as a coordination centre, training center for social care workers, as well as a much needed community center where people can go to discuss their needs and organize events.

She added: “Didim now has a beach specifically designed and designated to disabled people.

“The group has also identified a gap in the support for disabled people in Akbuk, so working with Didim Disabled Association they will host a breakfast next month where members of the community can come along, share their experiences and build a platform for a friendship working group.”

Help-in-Hands will also present two wheelchairs at that meeting,