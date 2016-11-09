Helping charity reaches out to school

DIDIM charity Help-in-Hands has been helping to improve the infrastructure around Valiler School in Altinkum.

The voluntary has provided paint for the school playground markings and renewed the exterior fencing.

But founder Lynn Cole said: “It was quite a sizable project in itself, but at the time we were not aware the school was raising funds for the refurbishment of the last block of the children’s toilets.

“Rose from the Regency Lounge had raised 500TL selling cakes and her husband Ramazan donated 500TL.

“Chatty Chicks agreed to donate 1000TL, but the shortfall was 4000tl. So Help-in-Hands agreed to fund the rest.

She added: “So well done to Chatty’s and well done to the Regency.”

Help in Hands is helping to spearhead a campaign around road safety for children in Didim’s schools.

The idea for the Think First education project came about following discussions with the Didim Governor İskender Yönden, Didim’s Director of Education and Mrs Cole.