Jenny Scott

YES! Didim Glee Club has started rehearsals for this year’s festive treat – Snow White!

This pantomime will be brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance routines, and fab-u–lous costumes.

Throw in a magic mirror, beautiful princess, handsome Prince and seven not so little people all trying to outwit the Evil Queen, and you have the ingredients to ensure that true love will conquer all!

Dates will be announced nearer the time.