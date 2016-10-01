Holidaymate agency ceases operations to Turkey

EXCLUSIVE

TURKISH specialist travel agency Holidaymate has ceased operation, Voices can reveal.

The company, which branded itself as the UK’s no 1 holiday specialist to Turkey, said in a message on their website that after 16 years it had “taken the decision not to renew its licence”.

The message in full reads: “We write with sadness to inform you that after 16 years providing holidays to Turkey we have taken the decision to not renew our licence and cease our operation as our business focus moves in a new direction.

“Our licence ceases on the 30th September 2016 however we stress that all bookings after that date are still confirmed and will operate as normal.

“These are now being handled by the TTA who can be contacted by emailing operations@thetravelnetworkgroup.co.uk

“In conclusion we are enormously grateful for the support we have received over many years for which we thank you.

Stuart, Malik and The Holidaymate team.”