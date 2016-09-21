Inaugural ‘Apollo’ stroll deemed success

Glenn Maffia

THE inaugural stroll through the archaeology surrounding the Temple of Apollo last Sunday past was enthusiastically attended and received by the impressive number of 15 interested and inquisitive residents and tourists.

Although this was more than double the number I was envisaging as being ‘comfortable’ for the hour long walk, it was to prove no hindrance as I was buoyed by the elegant and thoughtful questions I was being asked.

Indeed, such intelligence confirmed what I have long believed; there are a good number of foreign residents in this town of ours whom shy away from the coarse fare offered in all too many quarters.

Therefore, to be able to offer something which entails using one’s grey matter and to consider the enduring importance of the Temple, such receptive people certainly lifted my spirits.

It has long been documented in the texts from Greek and Roman antiquity that the Temple of Apollo would have been included on the list of the Ancient Wonders of the World, if only it were completed.

Considering that now only the Pyramid of Cheops remains from the ancient list, would it not be wise and prudent to better protect and inform visitors of the gravity of this archaeological site?

Fortunately there are some of us foreigners who understand this significance. I would like to applaud them vociferously.

Note. As we all appeared to incline to the ‘Harabe Restaurant’ for a drink before the stroll, I will propose that future informal walks should congregate at that establishment.

Call Glenn on 0538 255 7167 for more details and to book a place.