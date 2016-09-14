Irish tourist’s death in Bodrum: Brothers arrested

Two brothers have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of an Irish tourist in the Bodrum area in June.

John Edward Donnelly (64), a well-known amateur musical director with connections to the Wexford Light Opera and other musical societies, had arrived in resort in May and had rented an apartment in Neyzen Tevfik Caddesi.

His body was found in the apartment at 2pm on Friday June 3 after his neighbours saw a bloodied knife in front of the building and notified police.

At the time, police said CCTV footage showed two men leaving Mr Donnelly’s apartment building during the night.

Within the last few days, it has emerged that two brothers named by local media as Mehmet Irmak (28) and Sinan Irmak (20), along with two others, were detained.

The Irmak brothers were detained in custody for murder, while the other two men were released by the prosecutor’s office.

Local media said Mr Donnelly had suffered stab wounds to his head and back.

Bodrum Police have been working tirelessly to make in roads into the inquiry and studied CCTV footage across the resort’s 80 CCTV network and analysis of 726 workplace safety cameras before making the arrests.

The Haberturk Newspaper suggested that a discussion between the victim and the brothers at the apartment had escalated and the fatal blows being landed.