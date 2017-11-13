Jet2 announces Antalya winter flight package

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have boosted capacity for winter 2018/19, with an additional 160,000 seats and 10 new routes.

In total over 3.5 million seats are on sale, up 5% on winter 2017/18.

The new routes include the company’s first winter programme to Antalya, from six UK bases: Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted, as well as new services from Stansted to Nice and Larnaca; Belfast-Madeira and Newcastle-Rome.

Over 60,000 additional seats have been added to city break destinations, making winter 2018/19 the biggest ever programme for Jet2CityBreaks.

A 12% increase in capacity to city destinations includes more services and breaks to Budapest, Prague, Rome, Vienna as well as Krakow and Nice.

Ski flights to seven destinations are now on sale, including more services to Grenoble and Turin, significant growth to Salzburg from Birmingham and Edinburgh, as well as frequent services to Barcelona (Andorra), Geneva, Lyon, Turin and Verona.

Jet2.com CEO Steve Heapy said: “The announcement of our biggest ever winter programme shows the confidence that we have in our award-winning airline and package holiday offering.

“With Britons continuing to look to get away on their well-deserved holidays, particularly during the long British winter, we are stepping in to meet that demand by putting on more seats to provide more choice and flexibility than ever.”