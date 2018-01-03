Jet2 names its top 10 summer 2018 destinations

JET2 has added an extra 600,000 seats to Turkey for 2018 after seeing a ‘huge surge’ in bookings.

The company said there had been a fourfold increase in bookings to Antalya, while Bodrum and Dalaman had attracted more than twice as many bookings as this time last year.

Italy and Croatia are also seeing huge growth, said Jet2, as are the Greek islands and Cyprus. The operator said its customers were looking to explore new and undiscovered regions, demonstrated by a growth in bookings to Costa de Almeria and the Greek Island of Halkidiki.

Two Italian destinations also make its top 10 list of the biggest growing destinations for bookings which are:

1: Antalya

2: Verona

3: Halkidiki

4: Bodrum

5: Naples

6: Costa de Almeria, Spain

7: Dalaman

8: Kos, Greece

9: Kefalonia, Greece

10: Larnaca, Cyprus

When it comes to family holidays, beach breaks are still prevalent with UK families it said. Jet2holidays said its Top 10 destinations for family holidays for summer 18 are:

1. Majorca

2. Tenerife

3. Alicante (Costa Blanca)

4. Lanzarote

5. Faro

6. Reus (Costa Dorada)

7. Gran Canaria

8. Fuerteventura

9. Ibiza

10. Malaga (Costa Del Sol)