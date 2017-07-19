Jet2 ramps up flights to Turkey for summer 2018

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced major expansion to their Turkey programme for summer 2018 to keep up with demand.

The airline and its sister tour operator are adding more than 70,000 extra seats to the destination, which will almost double the programme for summer 2018.

The expansion includes the launch of a new Birmingham to Dalaman route, with two weekly flights from May 2018.

Jet2 is also putting on six additional weekly scheduled services to Turkey, as well as extending the season from a number of bases.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since putting our summer 18 programme to Turkey on sale, we have seen a huge upswing in bookings so we are delighted to be increasing our Turkish programme even more.

“With new routes, more flights and more great value package holidays on sale, we hope that Turkey will be one of the big success stories of our biggest ever summer programme.”

Antalya capacity will jump 115%, including the introduction of a third weekly flight at Leeds Bradford and a second weekly flight at Newcastle.

At Manchester, Jet2 will add larger aircraft on peak days and a fourth weekly service every Saturday.

Dalaman capacity has been increased by 56% thanks to the new Birmingham route and a third weekly flight from both Leeds Bradford and Manchester.

Jet2 has also added a third weekly service to Bodrum from Manchester meaning it will operate on a Tuesday, as well as on Mondays and Thursdays. In total, the company is growing summer 2018 capacity to Bodrum by 144%.

Turkey’s tourism has suffered in recent years from the country’s political unrest and a number of terror attacks, but UK operators say British holidaymakers are still booking.