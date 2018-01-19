Jet2’s new route! East Midlands to Bodrum

THANKS to major demand, budget airline Jet2 is to allocate more than 10,000 extra seats and offer a new and exclusive route to Bodrum from East Midlands.

A Jet2 spokesman said: “We are adding a weekly Saturday service to Bodrum from July to September, giving local holidaymakers the chance to reach a stunning corner of Turkey.

“The growing popularity of Turkey means that we are also adding extra weekly flights to Antalya and Dalaman, as more and more holidaymakers flock to Turkey for its great value, superb climate and range of fantastic 2-5 star hotels.

“This growth means that we will operate six weekly flights to Turkey from East Midlands Airport, giving people more choice and flexibility.”

They added: “Alongside our biggest ever Turkey programme, local holidaymakers now have a bigger choice.”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This is a fantastic start to 2018 for holidaymakers in the East Midlands.

“We are seeing strong demand in response to our award-winning flights and great value package holidays, with Turkey proving particularly popular.

“In response, we are delighted to launch a new and exclusive route to the stunning destination of Bodrum, as well as more flights to Antalya and Dalaman too. This summer is going to be our biggest ever out of East Midlands Airport and putting on more seats on sale to Turkey, Ibiza and Crete today shows how much demand we are seeing.”

Howard Ebison, Commercial Director at East Midlands Airport, said: “We’re delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is adding more flights to some of Europe’s most popular summer holiday destinations this year.

“Building on our busiest summer since 2008 last year, we expect even more passengers to fly to and from East Midlands Airport this year thanks to these additional services.”