Join free art courses now

A FREE ceramic-sculpture course is being organised by Didim Belediye.

It begins this month, and those wishing to attend the course may apply through the Municipality’s Directorate of Culture. You’ll need two passport photographs and copy of your identity card or passport.

Meanwhile, the Didim Chamber of Commerce and Community Education Center is continuing painting courses.

The courses began three years ago and new members are being welcomed to the craft classes.

A Chamber of Commerce spokesman said the courses are being run on a regular basis. More information can be obtained from the Chamber of Commerce opposite the small Tesco Kipa in Didim.