  
  

Join free art courses now

Published October 18, 2016

A FREE ceramic-sculpture course is being organised by Didim Belediye.

It begins this month, and those wishing to attend the course may apply through the Municipality’s Directorate of Culture. You’ll need two passport photographs and copy of your identity card or passport.

12483549_10204997684613844_759391662_n

Meanwhile, the Didim Chamber of Commerce and Community Education Center is continuing painting courses.

The courses began three years ago and new members are being welcomed to the craft classes.

didim-ticaret-odasi-nda-resim-kurslari-yenide-8826361_o

A Chamber of Commerce spokesman said the courses are being run on a regular basis. More information can be obtained from the Chamber of Commerce opposite the small Tesco Kipa in Didim.

 

Posted in News & Travel